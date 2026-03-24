Texarkana Museums System to Host “Eggs at the Ace” Easter Event at Historic House

SPONSOR

The Texarkana Museums System will host “Eggs at the Ace,” a family-friendly Easter event at the historic Ace of Clubs House on March 29, 2026.

The event, scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Ace of Clubs House located at 420 Pine St. in Texarkana, Texas, will combine Easter activities with local history. Admission is $10 per child, and tickets can be purchased online at texarkanamuseum.org/upcoming-events. Museum members can call the Museum of Regional History for a discount registration code.

A Big Green Egg raffle drawing will also take place during the event. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at zeffy.com, and participants do not need to be present to win.

SPONSOR

Proceeds from the raffle will support the museums system’s collection and conservation efforts, building preservation, and cultural programming.

The Design Center at Red River Lumber is sponsoring the event and raffle.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact ana@texarkanamuseums.org or call 903.793.4831.