Man charged with capital murder in Feb. 27 shooting on Linden Street

Texarkana, Ark., police have arrested a Magnolia, Ark., man in connection with a fatal shooting in Texarkana, Ark., last month.

Damien Butler, 25, made his initial court appearance in Miller County on March 16 on a charge of capital murder in the Feb. 27 shooting of Devonta Biddle, 24.

Officers with the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department responded to a call around 9 p.m. reporting shots fired and a possible home invasion. When they arrived to the 1200 block of Linden, they found Biddle deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Butler was arrested March 13 by T.A.P.D. Court records show investigators have acquired search warrants for multiple cell phones, Butler’s duplex in Magnolia, and for Butler’s car, a brown 1999 Mercury Marquis.

Court records show Butler has been arrested for robbery, burglary and theft in Columbia County, Ark., and that he is currently serving a misdemeanor probation for theft in Bowie County.

Butler is being held in the Miller County jail without bail. If convicted of capital murder, Butler faces life in prison without parole or death by lethal injection.

