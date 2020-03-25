Pleasant Grove Championship Season Documentary Debuts Sunday

Advertisement

This Sunday night at 7:30 p.m., Texarkana Gameday will premier Heart and Soul. This documentary features the 2019 4A-D2 Texas State Football Champion, the Pleasant Grove Hawks.

Morgan Smith of Texarkana Gameday spoke with Tony Kirk from 107.9 The Fan, Monday morning.

“I’ve always tried to be a community partner,” Smith said, when asked why he wanted to make this documentary. Adding, that making the Documentary is an opportunity to give back and, we could really use some wholesome distraction right now.

Smith related that Pleasant Grove’s Head Football Coach Josh Gibson had an opportunity to view Heart and Soul and his expectations were exceeded.

“We made it so any Texas football fan could follow the story, and it is a great story to tell”, stated Smith.

According to Smith, anyone who enjoyed the sports documentary The U by Billy Corben will notice a familiar documentary style that Texarkana Gameday has crafted.

Smith and the entire Texarkana Gameday team are looking forward to making next year’s video.

Heart and Soul will be available to stream this Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. on Texarkana Gameday Facebook. For Smart TVs it will be available on Texarkana Gameday’s YouTube page