Man in Critical Condition After Being Struck by a Vehicle

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – A Texarkana Texas man was struck by a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Bishop Road as he rode a bicycle about 4:17 on Tuesday morning.

Traffic investigators determined that Joshua Kendricks, 29, was riding a bicycle along the center line of South Bishop when he was struck by a southbound 1995 Chevrolet pickup that was exiting at the US Highway 59 exit from Interstate 369/Jarvis Parkway. Another man, who had been walking along with Kendricks, was not injured. The pickup was driven by Thommy Belote, 47, of Bivens, Texas. Due to that area of Bishop Road not being lighted and Kendricks wearing all dark clothing, Belote was unable to see Kendricks as he exited from Interstate 369.

Kendricks was transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

No citations have been issued.

