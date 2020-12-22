Advertisement

William Lee Sturgeon, age 74, of Winnsboro Texas, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 in a Tyler, Texas hospital. Lee was born December 1, 1946, in Austin, Texas. His beloved parents were Lee Poston (L.P.) and Martha Virginia Sturgeon.

Lee was a proud member of the New Boston Independent School District where he taught History and English for more than fifteen years. He was loved by both the faculty and his students, whom to this day, regard him as one of their favorite teachers. Prior to his teaching career, he was a well-known hair stylist in New Boston. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his granddaughter and great-grandbabies. In his later years and after retiring as a teacher, he found a passion for buying and selling all types of antiques and collectibles. This passion led him to start his own antique business, his pride and joy, Beauweevils in historic downtown Winnsboro, where he also became a proud member of the Chamber of Commerce.

Lee is survived by his twin boys, Lee Poston Sturgeon of Dallas, Texas and James Chappel Sturgeon of Richardson, Texas and his wife Corina Sturgeon; his daughter Stacy Leigh Sturgeon Hairell of Yoakum, Texas; his former wife and friend Jo Sturgeon of New Boston, Texas; sister Nell Blackford of New Boston, Texas; one granddaughter, Olivia Tremain and her husband Collin Tremain, 3 great grandchildren, Caylee, Caroline and Carson, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas. The family will receive other family and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home on the Tuesday evening prior to the service.

In light of the current health situation, masks would be appreciated.

