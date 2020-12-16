Man in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TEXAS â€“ A Texarkana Texas man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Summerhill Road about 9:30 on Tuesday night.

Officers were en route to a report of a man wearing dark clothing who was walking in traffic on Summerhill Road when they were notified that he had been struck by a vehicle. When the officers arrived, they found Jacob Keister, 46, laying injured in the roadway. Greaker Whitaker-Robinson, 62, of Texarkana Texas, was driving a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder in the inside northbound lane of Summerhill Road when she hit Keister. Keister was wearing blue jeans and a dark colored jacket, and it is believed that Whitaker-Robinson was unable to see him before the crash.

Keister was transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he is listed as being in critical but stable condition.

No citations have been issued.

