Man indicted in January shooting on Spruce Street

A 24-year-old Texarkana man accused of shooting another man and stealing marijuana in January and then fleeing from police has been indicted for multiple felonies by a Bowie County grand jury.

Jkerrien Finley allegedly shot a man in a house on Spruce Street in Texarkana, Texas, Jan. 24. According to a probable cause affidavit, Finley walked into a house in the 2300 block of Spruce and asked for marijuana. A man sitting in the house reported that Finley pulled out a revolver and started shooting as the alleged victim dove under a table for cover.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds which were non-fatal and he was taken to Wadley Hospital for treatment.

Shortly after the shooting, approaching police officers noticed a man running from the direction where the shooting took place. The man had a “large navy blue hoodie in his left hand and it appeared that the hoodie was wrapped around something,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

“They also immediately noticed a handgun” in the man’s right hand.

The man ran into a heavily wooded area and officers were unable to locate him. Investigators determined the shooter took about six pounds of marijuana from the Spruce Street house.

The shooting victim contacted police Jan. 27 and advised them that he was able to identify the man who shot him by going through Facebook. The shooting victim reported that the man who shot him was listed on Facebook as “Fame Finley.”



Finley was arrested Jan. 28 while in the lobby of the Pardon and Parole Office on Texas Blvd.

Finley was indicted for aggravated robbery and faces five to 99 years or life if convicted. He also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana over five pounds but under 50 pounds. Both of those offenses are punishable by two to ten years in prison.

