Man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse, seeks release

A man accused of molesting the young relative of a woman he was dating in 2014 pleaded not guilty to six felonies Monday at a hearing in Bowie County.

Quartshezz Lewis, 30, is accused of repeatedly assaulting the girl at a house in Texarkana, Texas, where she regularly spent the night with relatives, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl allegedly reported that Lewis began touching her when she was six until she reported the assaults at age 11.

The girl reported that the first time Lewis assaulted her she was surprised and that she attempted to wake a relative when Lewis approached her a second time but he allegedly stopped her. The girl allegedly reported she did not tell anyone about the attacks because she was afraid Lewis would kill her.

Lewis appeared for arraignment Monday via video from the Bowie County jail. Texarkana attorney Jeff Harrelson entered not guilty pleas to all charges facing Lewis and asked that he be released. Harrelson said Lewis was released last year on a $75,000 bond and has shown no difficulty complying with court orders.

At the time of his arrest, Lewis was charged with fewer crimes than he was indicted for by a grand jury in March. When the indictments were issued Lewis was taken back into custody.

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp said the state opposes a reduction in Lewis’ bond in light of the charges against him. One of the charges pending against Lewis, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, has a punishment range of 25 to 99 years or life in prison without parole.

Other charges facing Lewis include three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.

Tidwell scheduled the case for a bond hearing next week.

