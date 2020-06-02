Texas Free Fishing Day Happening Saturday

Advertisement

Free Fishing Day: June 6, 2020

On the first Saturday in June of each year, everyone can fish recreationally without licenses or endorsements in Texas. This opportunity exists so that more people can try fishing for the first time.

Fishing in State Parks

Anglers can also enjoy free fishing all year at more than 70 state parks (park entry fees still apply). All other fishing regulations, such as length and bag limits, remain in effect. A fishing license and endorsement are not required if fishing on state park property or in waters completely enclosed by a state park. On man-made structures (docks, piers, jetties, etc.) within state parks, fishing is allowed by pole-and-line only, and each person is limited to two poles. Please check with the park before participating in any fishing activity and to confirm any additional regulations. Learn more about free fishing in state parks.

Fishing on Private Property

A fishing license is not required to fish on waters completely enclosed within private property.

