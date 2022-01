Advertisement



The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will be held in downtown Texarkana, AR., Jan. 17th at 11:30am. Check in begins at 9:30 for all participants at the American Legion Post on Broad St. Parade route will run down Front St. Hot chocolate and Starbucks coffee will be provided on Front St. We will have a few vendors too. For more info call 903-417-2342 or (903) 908-9754.