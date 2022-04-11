“Meat Up” and have some family fun with the Junior League of Texarkana

The Junior League of Texarkana, Inc. will host the inaugural Twin City Meat Up, presented by Twin City Rehab at Reunion Plaza, on Saturday, April 23, in downtown Texarkana. The festival will include a BBQ Competition sponsored by Texar Federal Credit Union, a Car Show, Touch-a-Truck, a Mascot Race, food trucks and shopping. General Admission is $5.00. You can purchase tickets from a Junior League member or at the event.

BBQ competitors, sponsors, car enthusiasts, and vendors can register by calling the Junior League office at 870-772-9948 or online at www.jltexarkana.org.

The event will kick-off at 10am with a Car Show, Mascot Race, Touch a Truck, shopping, and food trucks. Come check out all the cool cars in the area while your children have “hands on” experiences with police cars, fire trucks, monster trucks, garbage trucks and much more. Local school mascots will represent in an obstacle race, the most spirited school will win the spirit stick. The public can purchase $10 BBQ tasting tickets from 12pm until 2pm. Come savor the flavor and vote for your favorite. Live music will be going on throughout the day making downtown the place to be. There’s something for everyone, so come on out and have a great day with the family!

