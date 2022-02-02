Advertisement

Texarkana, TX. – Medical Practice Success is hosting a job fair on Thursday, February 3, from 3 pm – 7 pm at the Operations Zone, 3601 Richmond Road, Texarkana, TX 75503. Medical Practice Success is a hometown medical billing company locally owned, locally run, and growing rapidly in Texarkana, TX. Medical Practice Success is growing SO rapidly, in fact, they have several newly created job openings from entry-level to management positions that need to be added to their team quickly.

“We are incredibly excited about the growth we’ve experienced in the last year and owe so much of that success to our amazing team,” said Medical Practice Success CEO Stacy Calvaruso. “The Medical Practice Success Job Fair is an opportunity for talented workers in the Texarkana area to connect with our team face-to-face, learn more about what we do, and ultimately start a career with the MPS family!”

Hiring managers will be available on-site to conduct on-the-spot interviews. Several positions may be available for immediate hire and begin onboarding the very next week. Medical Practice Success offers incentive pay, a Roth IRA annual contribution program, health insurance, dental, vision, life, short term disability, long term disability, accident, cancer, benefit time off, birthday pay, holiday pay, and bereavement leave. Ideal candidates have experience in medical billing & coding. Billing and coding training programs are also available to the right candidates excited to start a rewarding career with the team at Medical Practice Success.