New COVID Restrictions Lead To Even More Online Activity

The COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t seem to want to let go of the nation. The Texarkana area is no exception, as new restrictions and school closings have been instated to limit the spread of the virus. This has also caused other facilities to follow suit and only allow pick-up orders, e.g. in chains such as Starbucks and Chick-fil-A. COVID has led to many hours in isolation for lots of people, and it has for sure taken a toll on us all.

More time to pass – and ways to spend it

The spread of COVID has also unsurprisingly led to more isolation for everyone, giving us even more time to kill. All this time has led to a huge rise in online activity, as much as an increase of over 15% on sites like YouTube and Netflix, and an increase in the use of Facebook of a whopping 27%. These numbers are from the early stages of the pandemic, but similar numbers have been registered throughout the rest of the pandemic and continued lockdowns.

Many other sites and categories have also followed the continued rise in popularity – and especially the gaming industry has taken a big leap and become bigger than ever, while physical sports have not been able to compete. This is clearly seen by the rise of streaming services such as Twitch.tv and online casinos and the downfall of more regular sports at espn.com. It is clear to see that online-based services have thrived during the lockdowns, while activities based in the physical world haven’t done as well when looking at the bigger picture.

With the Texarkana area under lockdown, we will all need to spend more time at home, whether we like it or not. To make the time go by a little faster, we’ve gathered a few ways you can entertain yourself. Even if you’ve heard it all before, why not give it a try anyway? You might actually end up liking some of them.

Find your new favorite thing

First of all, you could pick up a new hobby. This could be literally anything. Many have started knitting or baking bread during the pandemic, but you could also learn a new skill such as playing an instrument. Or maybe it’s time to get started on that novel you’ve always wanted to write? Everyone has that one thing they’ve always wanted to try but haven’t yet – and now is the perfect time to do it.

Give online casino gaming a shot

This second suggestion might sound risky, but hear us out. Online activity has risen, and so has the use of online casinos. Spending some time researching on casinos and their different games can actually be quite fun, especially if you end up taking home a little money as well. To make sure you don’t lose a ton of money, make sure you know the games you play so that you can play based on skill instead of luck. Read up on US online casinos’ tips and tricks to help yourself out and see if online gambling is for you.

Exercise and get healthy

Lastly, a great activity to do is to get active and plan ahead. If you have a dream of running a marathon, 2022 could be your year. Start off the year with working out consistently, and make a schedule you can follow right up until you’ve reached your goal. Start small and work your way up. Going running also helps you get outside, which overall helps your mental health a lot. This way, you’re sure to make the most out of your time at home.

-In collaboration with wedigitize.dk