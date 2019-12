Advertisement

A new Mediterranean grill is now open on Richmond Rd. in Texarkana.

Fawah Mediterranean Grill opened in the Richmond Rd. TCBY last week.

Fawah features such items as gyro shawarma, falafel sandwich, hummus, grape leaves, baba ganoush, and chicken shawarma.

Fawah Mediterranean Grill is located between the Richmond Rd. Starbuck and Cici’s Pizza, it is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.