The Miller-Bowie Health Coalition is hosting their 4th annual coat drive. The coalition is collecting gently used coats, gloves, socks, hand warmers & toiletry items, etc. until October 17th. One of the drop off locations is the Miller County Health Unit. Items will be distributed at a flu clinic on October 20th at Mission Texarkana.

Donations can be brought to Miller Co. Health Unit at 503 Walnut St. Texarkana, AR 71854