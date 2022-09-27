Destination Downtown Scheduled for this FRIDAY, September 30th

Advertisement

The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals (GTYP) are set to host their Destination Downtown event September 30, 2022. The event will begin at 5:30 PM for VIP ticket holders at Crossties in Texarkana, AR. General admission check-in will begin at 6:00 PM at El Frio Express and Hopkins Icehouse. VIP tickets are limited, and sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“GTYP is proud to support downtown Texarkana and strives to expand our support with this yearly event,” said Brittney Haynes, GTYP board president. “This year, GTYP has made exciting changes to incorporate more businesses in the expanded Entertainment District. The VIP pre-event will include catering by Pecan Point, light entertainment, refreshments, and other perks. General admission tickets include complimentary food and drinks from several participating businesses in downtown Texarkana,” explained Haynes.

VIP tickets are $50 and general admission are $25, both can be purchased online at www.texarkana.org. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

“We’re excited to see GTYP prepare for another year of Destination Downtown. They’ve worked hard to make it successful, and we couldn’t be prouder,” said Denis Washington, interim president & CEO of the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Schedule of events for September 30:

5:30-6:30 PM – VIP Pre-Event Kickoff at Crossties (limited tickets available, first come, first serve)

6:00 PM – Destination Downtown Event Check-in

*El Frio & Hopkins

7:30 PM – Broad Street Destinations

*Verona

*Joseph Raymond Art Gallery

*1894 Gallery

*Harts on Broad

*Moonstone & Moss

*Logan Electric

*Knock on Wood Antiques

*Crystal Moon

*Pipes Emporium

*Southern Grace Boutique

*1923 Banana Club

*TLC Burgers & Fries

*Alley Cats



9:00 PM – Final Destination @ The Hideout

The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals is a membership-based non-profit serving under the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce. The mission of GTYP is to promote the retention, education, and growth of diverse young professionals in the Texarkana region through professional and social immersion. For more information on the organization please email gtypchamber@gmail.com.

