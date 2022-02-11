Miller County Burn Ban in Effect

Advertisement

The Miller County Judges Office has issued a countywide burn ban in effect until such time as conditions improve.

Due to the lack of recent sufficient rainfall and prospect of continued drying conditions, the necessity arises to ban all outdoor burning until such time as the order is lifted. This order shall be enforceable through the Miller County District Court.

This decision is based on available information generated by the National Weather Service, Arkansas Forestry Commission, Office of Emergency Management and Miller County Volunteer Fire Departments.

Setting a fire or causing a procuring to be set on fire any forest, brush or other flammable material in violation of the Order shall be considered a Class A Misdemeanor under A.C.A. 5-38-310.

The Miller County Office of Emergency Management will notify the public once the order is lifted.

