Pleasant Grove ISD Board of Trustees Calls for a bond in May 2022

After a recommendation from the Pleasant Grove ISD Community Committee on Facilities in a special-called board meeting on February 11, 2022, the Pleasant Grove ISD Board of Trustees called for a bond election to be held on May 7, 2022.

The proposition is a $39.9 million bond to do the following:

● New high school cafeteria

● High school remodel of the current cafeteria for College and Career Counseling Center

● Additions to the high school performing arts center (scene shop and storage) and sound booth relocation

● New high school field house including classroom space, boys & girls locker rooms, and sports medicine facilities

● New high school baseball/softball/track complex located at Pleasant Grove High School

● High school renovations in the library, restrooms, hallways, and common areas ● Significant renovations to Pleasant Grove Middle School including improved functionalities, roof, HVAC, interior and exterior updates

● Intermediate school classroom addition

● Intermediate school renovations to library and general interior/exterior updates

The $39.9 million bond will cause no tax rate increase for Pleasant Grove ISD taxpayers. Additional information, including Frequently Asked Questions and voting dates, is available at www.pgisd.net/bond2022.

