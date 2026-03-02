Miller County Detention Center Employee Arrested on Felony Charge After K-9 Search

SPONSOR

TEXARKANA, Ark. — A Miller County Detention Center correctional officer has been arrested and charged with a felony after a K-9 search of a detention facility parking lot, according to authorities.

DeAnthony Price was taken into custody following the operation and charged with Furnishing Prohibited Articles, a felony offense under Arkansas law.

On Saturday, Feb. 21, the 8th South Judicial Narcotics Task Force partnered with the Miller County Sheriffs Office and additional agencies to conduct a K-9 search of a parking lot at the detention center as part of an ongoing investigation. Following the search and subsequent interviews, Price was arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Sheriffs Office for holding.

Prices employment with the Miller County Detention Center was terminated following his arrest.

Bond has been set at $75,000. Price is scheduled to appear in Miller County Circuit Court on March 17, 2026. Investigators have indicated additional charges may be filed.

Miller County Sheriff Wayne Easley commended the 8th South Judicial Narcotics Task Force and the cooperating agencies for their work on the investigation.