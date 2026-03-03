Texarkana Motorcycle Mechanic Charged with Theft After Allegedly Keeping Customers’ Bikes

SPONSOR

A Texarkana motorcycle mechanic faces multiple theft charges after allegedly keeping three motorcycles brought to his shop for repairs and cutting off contact with customers.

James Scott Coker, 41, was charged with three counts of theft of property, according to a probable cause affidavit filed last week in Bowie County.

The allegations involve three separate customers who dropped off motorcycles at Scott’s Shop for repairs between February and September 2024.

One customer left a purple Yamaha valued at $5,000 in February. According to the affidavit, Coker told the owner in October that the bike only needed brake lights to be ready. After an argument about repair delays on Oct. 7, Coker allegedly told the customer he would no longer work on the Yamaha and promised to wheel it out to the driveway for pickup. The bike was not released and the owner could not reach Coker afterward, the affidavit states.

A second customer reported dropping off a 2012 Harley Davidson in September and paying Coker $6,500 for an engine replacement. That customer has not heard from Coker since and is out both the motorcycle and repair payment, according to the affidavit.

A third man told Texarkana Texas Police Department investigators he dropped off two Harley Davidson motorcycles in April 2024 and paid $1,140 for repairs during 2024 and 2025.

“Once again, Coker dodged [the third man’s] phone calls and text messages,” the affidavit said.

When customers attempted to speak with Coker in person at Scott’s Shop, nobody would answer the door, according to the affidavit.

“There is an apparent pattern with Coker taking motorcycles in for repairs and then disappearing,” the affidavit stated.

Coker faces six months to two years in a state jail on each of the three counts. The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

Coker is currently free on bond, according to jail records.