MLK Day of Service

On January 17, 2022, the Texarkana Museums System is hosting a public scanning day at the Museum of Regional History. This event is being held all day during museum hours from 10 am to 5 pm. We are looking for volunteers to help scan documents into our archives. We also invite the community to bring in their historical photos and documents to be scanned into our archives.

January 17 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and AmeriCorps is hosting all over the country an #MLK Service Day so volunteers and organizations can help serve their communities. Martin Luther King Jr. was an American minister during the Civil Rights Movement best known for his “I Have a Dream” speech and tireless efforts towards unity. AmeriCorps’ goal is to host a day for “his dream” to come to life with communities working together.

