COVID School Closings

Texarkana, Texas Independent School District has announce all schools will be closed Wednesday, January 12 – Tuesday, January 18.

Texarkana, Arkansas School District has closed all schools from Tuesday, January 11 – Tuesday, January 18.

Additional districts will be listed if announced.

TASD Press Release:

After carefully reviewing recent COVID-19 isolation and quarantine data as well as consultation with the Arkansas Department of Education and Arkansas Department of Health, the Texarkana Arkansas School District has made the decision to close schools for on-site instruction.

Effective Tuesday, January 11, all TASD campuses will close temporarily. This temporary closure will last through January 17 (students will return on Tuesday, January 18). All students PreK through 12th grade will use Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) days which may include instructional paper packets or digital learning.

Great care and research went into this decision and we regret the hardships this will cause for some of our families. However, we believe that this is the right step to take for the health and safety of our families, employees, and the community.

Additional information regarding meal pickup/distribution will follow.

For the latest updates be sure to stay connected by following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and www.TASD7.net.

