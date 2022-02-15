Mobile Apps 101 Course Offered at UA Hope Campus

Advertisement



The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering a Mobile Apps 101 course on March 1, 8, and 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall on the Hope campus. The class will teach students to understand, navigate, and learn savvy tricks for apps on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Students must bring their own personal mobile devices. The cost for the course is $10 per session or $30 for all sessions. Spots are limited.

For more information or to enroll, call 870-722-8568 or email racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.

