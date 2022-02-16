Woman pleads not guilty to assaulting man with car

Advertisement

A woman accused of intentionally hitting a Texarkana man with her car pleaded not guilty Monday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Bowie County.

Breanna Lynn George, 30, allegedly used a Nissan Altima as a weapon during a confrontation with a male acquaintance May 23, 2021, according to probable cause documents. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. in front of the Oaks at Rosehill near West 11th and Casteel Streets in Texarkana, Texas.

A family member of the man who was struck provided a video to Texarkana, Texas, police. The video reportedly shows the man speaking with a person in a light-colored older model Nissan Altima. As the man attempts to dodge the car, it strikes him and he is knocked to the ground unconscious.

Advertisement

George allegedly got out of the vehicle but left after “multiple people began to scream at her.”

The alleged victim reported that George came to the location to speak with him and attempted to injure him with a stun gun before getting back in her car and running into him. The man suffered black eyes and walked with a limp at the time of his interview with detectives.

A motive for the assault is unknown though George and the man were allegedly arguing.

