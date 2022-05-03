Moore Family Scholarship at Texarkana College Assists Low-Income Students

Advertisement

Members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity presented a $4,000 check to the Texarkana College Foundation for the George, Carolyn and Chaddrick Moore Education Scholarship today. The Moore Scholarship was established in February 2020 to assist low-income students receive a higher education degree or credential.

Educating students has been a lifelong pursuit for the Moore Family. George Moore served as an educator and administrator with the Texarkana Independent School District for forty-four years. He currently serves on the Texarkana College Board of Trustees. Carolyn Moore served as an educator for thirty-eight years with the Texarkana, Arkansas and the Texarkana, Texas Independent School Districts. She is a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. Chad Moore is employed at TC as the Director of Multimedia Production and Services.

“We are so grateful to the Moore family for their faithful educational service and for continuing to give back to our students through scholarships,” said Katie Andrus, TC Foundation Director. “They truly understand the value of higher education and have helped so many students through this fund.”

Advertisement

For more information or to make a donation, please contact Katie Andrus, TC Foundation Director, at Katie.Andrus@texarkanacollege.edu or call 903-823-3125.

