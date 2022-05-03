Fairview Elementary Selected for PLC Project

Advertisement

After completing a rigorous review process conducted by the Arkansas Department of Education and Professional Learning Community (PLC) experts, Fairview Elementary was recently selected for Cohort 6 of the PLC Project. Arkansas High School was selected into the PLC Project for 2021-2022, and this is the completion of their first year. One of the main reasons for applying to be part of the PLCS at Work Cohort is to have assistance and coaching in how to release control to teacher teams to impact student learning. “The Fairview Family is thrilled to be chosen to be part of Cohort 6 of the PLC Project,” expressed Principal Bryan McDonald. “We are grateful to the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education and Solution Tree for their vote of confidence.”

PLC is an ongoing process in which educators work collaboratively in recurring cycles of collective inquiry and action research to achieve better results for the students they serve. The Arkansas Department of Elementary and Secondary Education supports schools in becoming PLCS through professional development and partnership with Arkansas practitioners. “We are convinced that being part of the Cohort and receiving support from Solution Tree will help throttle us toward our mission of ensuring high levels of learning and growth for all students and adults,” commented McDonald.

The three-year process, which includes seven days of network professional development each year, will guide schools in transforming their culture to improve student academic achievement. Prior to being accepted into Cohort 6, Fairview worked with Solution Tree and the PLC Regional Network. Instructional Facilitator Karen Harris said Fairview’s recent work with Solution Tree and the PLC Regional Network has proven to be invaluable. “It was this work that solidified our belief that our focus must be on practices, for both students and teachers, that yield the greatest results,” Harris stated. “We look forward to deepening our understanding as we dive into using PLCs to improve collaboration, teaching, and student learning.”

