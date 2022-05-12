Advertisement

The annual spring Movies in the Park will continue at Spring Lake Park this year, with three titles offered. On Thursday, May 26, 2021, the Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreation Department will host patrons for Clifford the Big Red Dog across from the airplane. On June 2nd, Dog will be shown, and on June 9th Encanto will be shown.

The movies will begin at sunset, and a concession stand will be open. There is no entry fee. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the movie.

For more information, contact Eddie Aulds at (903) 798-3979.

