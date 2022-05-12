Pleasant Grove High School Robotics Team Claim UIL State Championship and Compete in World Robotics Championship

On March 15, four Pleasant Grove High School robotics teams competed in the 1A-4A UIL VEX Robotics State Championship. The Magnificent 7 claimed the state championship with Hawks (Chase Bolton and Andrew Smith), Brandon (Mathew Thomas, Chris Ayers, Jakob Fontenot, , and MK Robert placing second, third and fourth in the state.
Magnificent 7 and Brandon qualified for the World Robotics Championship in Dallas, TX on May 7. Magnificent 7 placed in the top 40 teams in their division. This is the first time in Pleasant Grove High School history that the robotics team has qualified for the World Robotics Championship.
Please see the list of Pleasant Grove High School Robotics team members and their accomplishments below.
State Champions & World Qualifiers – Magnificent 7
Chris Brannan
Michael Glenn
Rose Anderson
Jacob Jones
Campbell Jackson
Nathan Hutcheson
Brooks Beck
State Semi Finalists World Qualifiers – Brandon
Mathew Thomas
Chris Ayers
Jakob Fontenot
Evan Damron
State Finalists – Hawks
Chase Bolton
Andrew Smith
State Semifinalists – MK Robert
Andy Hilton
Dylan Yost
George Matthews
Kelin Formes
Alternates
Logan Knowles
Joey Ethridge
Joseph Boyajin
Wilson Cheng