Pleasant Grove High School Robotics Team Claim UIL State Championship and Compete in World Robotics Championship

On March 15, four Pleasant Grove High School robotics teams competed in the 1A-4A UIL VEX Robotics State Championship. The Magnificent 7 claimed the state championship with Hawks (Chase Bolton and Andrew Smith), Brandon (Mathew Thomas, Chris Ayers, Jakob Fontenot, , and MK Robert placing second, third and fourth in the state.

Magnificent 7 and Brandon qualified for the World Robotics Championship in Dallas, TX on May 7. Magnificent 7 placed in the top 40 teams in their division. This is the first time in Pleasant Grove High School history that the robotics team has qualified for the World Robotics Championship.

Please see the list of Pleasant Grove High School Robotics team members and their accomplishments below.

State Champions & World Qualifiers – Magnificent 7

Chris Brannan

Michael Glenn

Rose Anderson

Jacob Jones

Campbell Jackson

Nathan Hutcheson

Brooks Beck

State Semi Finalists World Qualifiers – Brandon

Mathew Thomas

Chris Ayers

Jakob Fontenot

Evan Damron

State Finalists – Hawks

Chase Bolton

Andrew Smith

State Semifinalists – MK Robert

Andy Hilton

Dylan Yost

George Matthews

Kelin Formes

Alternates

Logan Knowles

Joey Ethridge

Joseph Boyajin

Wilson Cheng

