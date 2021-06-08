MrBeast Burger Now Delivering Burgers in Texarkana

Advertisement

MrBeast Burger, a new ghost kitchen restaurant backed by YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, is now delivering burgers in Texarkana.

The burger concept is backed by MrBeast, a YouTube star with 63 million plus subscribers.

The restaurant operates as delivery-only through the MrBeast Burger app or through third-party delivery services like Doordash and GrubHub. In Texarkana the food is cooked and picked up by delivery drivers at On The Border.

MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. He has joined forces with Virtual Dining Concepts to create MrBeast Burger–a virtual restaurant brand, now available to order across the U.S.

MrBeast Burger currently offers multiple burgers such as the Dream Burger a double smash patty with American cheese, lettuce, mayo, double pickles & extra bacon, topped with smashed avocado. They also offer a chicken sandwich and a grilled cheese sandwich.

