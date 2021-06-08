Police Investigating Shooting at Fox Creek Apartments

Advertisement

Yesterday evening around 7:00 pm, officers responded to the Fox Creek Apartments, located at 4303 County Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas. There was a report of a 22-year-old male shot in the leg. Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim sitting in a vehicle and had what looked to be a gunshot wound to his upper left leg. The victim went to the local hospital by ambulance, where he received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim could not give much information on a suspect vehicle or suspects. Officers and detectives spoke with possible witnesses at the complex.

The incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has information about this crime, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).

