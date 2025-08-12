Multi-Agency Effort Ends in Arrest of Man Who Twice Evaded Capture in Texarkana-Area Woods

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas — A 20-year-old man is behind bars after a two-day search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, K9 teams, and repeated foot pursuits through heavily wooded terrain in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, when Texarkana Texas Police officers pursued a stolen vehicle within the city. The chase ended on County Road 2220, where the driver — later identified as Brandon Leshawn Davis — fled on foot.

Officers from several agencies searched for hours but were unable to locate Davis. Later that morning, a citizen spotted him, prompting another multi-agency response. Davis again escaped into the woods, evading arrest even as Texas Department of Criminal Justice Telford Unit K9 teams tracked him.

Over the next 24 hours, Davis was seen several times but managed to flee each time officers attempted contact.

The break came at approximately 8:24 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12, when Davis was spotted near the end of County Road 2220. Bowie County deputies quickly established a perimeter around a dense wooded area. Texas Game Warden McMillen and his K9 tracked Davis, while the Miller County Sheriff’s Office joined with their own K9 team.

This time, the search ended without incident. Davis was located, complied with verbal commands, and was taken into custody.

Davis is being held in the Bowie County Jail on charges of evading arrest and failure to identify, along with multiple felony warrants from other agencies.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office credited the arrest to strong interagency cooperation, thanking the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Telford Unit, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for their assistance.

“We are proud that our local law enforcement cooperation often results in a positive outcome,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.