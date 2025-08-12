Former Telford Employee Accused Of Having Sex With Inmate

Sponsor

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A former employee of the Telford Unit prison in New Boston has been indicted for a felony in Bowie County for allegedly having sex with an inmate serving a 30-year sentence for murder.

Miriam Storey has been charged with violation of the civil rights of a person in custody, improper sexual activity, in Bowie County. If convicted, she faces two to 20 years in prison.

Storey allegedly had sex with the 26-year-old inmate on Jan. 28, according to an indictment filed last week in Bowie County district court.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice records show that the inmate was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2019 in Dallas County for a murder that occurred on Christmas Eve in 2017.

Court records show that an arrest warrant was issued for Storey on Friday and that she is scheduled for arraignment before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison next month.

A spokesperson for the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Storey has not been in the custody of the Bowie County jail.

The state is represented by the Texas Special Prosecution Unit, which handles cases arising out of Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities in the Lone Star State. No attorney of record was listed for Storey as of Tuesday.