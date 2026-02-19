Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Rodessa Man After Vehicle Found in Texarkana Creek

SPONSOR

Multiple law enforcement and emergency agencies are actively searching for a missing 73-year-old man after his vehicle was discovered in a creek near Roberts and Dudley in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Johnny Hamilton was last seen on January 5 at his home in Rodessa, Louisiana. He was reported missing to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, which issued a Silver Alert.

On Tuesday, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department was alerted to a vehicle belonging to Hamilton found in a creek in the area. Hamilton was not located with the vehicle.

TAPD is working alongside Miller County Office of Emergency Management, Miller County Search and Rescue, Bowie County Search and Rescue, and Arkansas Game and Fish to search the area.

Hamilton is described as 5’11”, 180 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hamilton’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department immediately at 903-798-3154.