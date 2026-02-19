Texarkana College Receives $100,000 Grant as Texas Mutual Hits $1 Million Investment Mark

SPONSOR

Texas Mutual Insurance Company has awarded a $100,000 grant to Texarkana College to continue funding workplace safety training programs, marking 10 consecutive years of support and bringing the company’s total investment to $1 million.

The announcement was made Tuesday at Texarkana College. The decade-long partnership has focused on strengthening workplace safety and workforce readiness throughout the region by providing safety and health training for area employers, employees and members of the public.

“We are grateful for the generous commitment Texas Mutual has shown to Texarkana College for the past 10 years,” said Texarkana College President Dr. Jason Smith. “This funding supports important safety training that impacts hundreds of employees across our region and helps ensure they return home safely at the end of each workday.”

Jeremy Hansen, Manager of Regional Safety for Texas Mutual Insurance Company, said prevention remains central to the company’s mission.

“Supporting programs that help to prevent workplace accidents and injuries is central to what we do,” Hansen said.

The funding has allowed Texarkana College to expand its safety training offerings significantly. According to Thomas Holt, Executive Director of Workforce Training at Texarkana College, the college now delivers forklift certification training, OSHA instruction, HAZWOPER courses, hazardous materials endorsement preparation with commercial driver’s license training, and an 80-hour Emergency Medical Responder program supporting first responders and volunteer firefighters.

“We are working together to build a stronger and safer workforce for the Texarkana region,” Holt said.

The college offers a comprehensive monthly forklift certification course covering Class I, IV and V trucks, allowing community members to earn certification through the National Safety Council.

For more information about safety training programs at Texarkana College, visit texarkanacollege.edu or call (903) 823-3456.