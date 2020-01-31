Municipal Court to Offer Amnesty Program

Advertisement

Texas Municipal Court is offering an Amnesty Program from February 3, 2020, until April 16, 2020. Citizens with an outstanding warrant with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court may come in before April 16, 2020, and pay the warrant in full without being arrested.

To inquire about a warrant (Class C misdemeanor) with Texarkana Texas Municipal Court, please call (903) 798-3551, 798-3013 or 798-3790, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Citizens can pay their warrant in full with cash, money order, debit card or credit card. If payment is made with a debit or credit card, service fees apply. Warrants may be paid Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Texas Pay Fine Window located on the 1st floor of the Bi-State Justice Building, 100 N. State Line, Texarkana, Texas, before April 16, 2020. A warrant cannot be paid online. When paying a warrant at the Texarkana, Texas Pay Fine Window, citizens will not be arrested, and the warrant will be recalled after the payment is made.

The police usually serve warrants. However, this amnesty program is an attempt to give residents a chance to avoid an “embarrassing” arrest by paying what they owe in full. If the warrant is not taken care of before April 16, 2020, citizens risk being arrested, taken to jail and paying a higher fine.