The U of A Hope-Texarkana Foundation to Host Beads, Bags, and Bangles “Back Nine Par-Tee” Kids’ College Fundraiser

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation will hold the 14th Annual Beads, Bags, and Bangles Kids’ College fundraiser on Thursday, February 27, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Hope Country Club located at 3605 Patmos Road in Hope.

The theme of this year’s event is “Back Nine Par-Tee.” Featured this year will be live music, Arnold Palmers, and shopping. Wear your knickerbockers or your neatest golf attire as we tee-off to help kids attend Kids’ College.

As part of the fundraiser, the BBB Committee is selling squares for a chance to win a Louis Vuitton purse. Squares are $35 each, and only 150 are available. Tickets are also available for a chance to win a sterling silver and 18 karat gold John Hardy “Naga Legends” bracelet. Tickets are $5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets.

Proceeds raised for the 14th Annual BBB event will be used for scholarships and supplies to benefit the 2020 Kids’ College and Camp Save-A-Life programs. These programs are designed for students who will be in first through eighth grade. The 2019 programs served over 160 kids from Hope, Texarkana, and the surrounding communities. The UAHT Camp Save-A-Life program serves approximately 50 students in seventh and eighth grade on the Hope and Texarkana campuses.

Tickets to the BBB Back Nine Par-Tee event are $35. For more information or to buy your tickets, contact Anna Powell, UAHT Foundation Executive Director, at 870-722-8549 or anna.powell@uacch.edu.