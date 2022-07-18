Mystery Party Transports Guests to the 1940s to Catch a Killer

Advertisement

Join us for dinner and a MURDER! The Texarkana Museums System invites you to its latest Murder Mystery Party, “The Cudham Riding Club Murder,” beginning at 6:00 p.m. on July 30 at the P. J. Ahern Home, 403 Laurel Street. Admission is $45 each or $40 for TMS members. Couple’s tickets are $80. TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE. For more information, call 903-793-4831 or visit TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.

Join TMS for a fun night of food and sleuthing with the latest murder mystery at the P. J. Ahern Home. It’s 1946 and the Cudham Riding Club is in turmoil following the untimely death of its Founder and Chairwoman, Lady Amanda Cudham. All the members of the club are invited to a special meeting, to decide who should replace Amanda. Old scores will be settled, evil crimes uncovered, and there will even be time for some horse-trading over a scrumptious catered dinner!

“If you like to dress up and ace up, this the perfect party,” says TMS Board President, Velvet Hall Cool. “Everyone gets to play a suspect in the game, but no one knows who the murderer is until the end.”

Advertisement

Never attended a murder mystery dinner? It’s simple and fun! Dinner guests are randomly assigned characters and all are suspects. Instructions and clues are given out throughout the fame. Guests mingle and try to collect information to solve the mystery, all while enjoying a delicious dinner and dessert. Costumes are optional, but encouraged.

“The 1940s is a great time period for costumes. It’s also pretty easy to recreate with items you probably already have in your wardrobe,” offered Jamie Simmons, TMS Curator. “We’ve created a Pinterest board and compiled links to historic hair style tutorials on our FaceBook page.”

Dinner, dessert, and drinks will be served on the first floor of the historic P. J. Ahern Home, located at 403 Laurel Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. The party starts at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022. For more details, dinner menu, or links to Pinterest costume boards, please visit the P. J. Ahern Home Facebook page or TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.

The P. J. Ahern Home is an historic 1905 Classical Revival mansion that hosts programs, lectures, and special events every month. For more information, contact Jamie Simmons, curator at 903-793-4831 or Curator@TexarkanaMuseums.org.

