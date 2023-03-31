Nearly 400 single parents receive Spring 2023 scholarships from ASPSF

Advertisement

Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) awarded 383 scholarships to single parents for the Spring 2023 semester.

Totaling just under $400,000, the scholarships are combined with services, such as mentoring and financial planning. ASPSF’s model creates a support system designed to help low-income single parents stay in school, graduate with a degree or certificate, and start a professional career with higher wages.

“The scholarship money has and will even help with having internet service at home. Internet service is a must-have since I have online classes,” said Spring 2023 recipient Katrine Eason, an education major at Texarkana College.

Supporters who funded the Spring 2023 single parent scholarships include individuals, churches, small businesses, and various banks and United Way organizations across the state.

In addition, funding is provided in part by Arkansas Community Foundation, Arkansas Division of Higher Education, Carl B. & Florence E. King Foundation, Charles A. Frueauff Foundation, Conway Corp, Entergy, First Electric Cooperative, Union Pacific, and the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation to name a few.

Single parents are eligible for ASPSF scholarships if their household income is typically not more than 250% of Federal Poverty Guidelines, maintain at least a 2.0 GPA, and have not previously earned a bachelor’s degree, among other requirements. The scholarship aid is flexible for recipients to use to pay for the biggest barriers between them and their education.

ASPSF’s next scholarship application period is April 15-June 15 for the Fall 2023 semester. Scholarship amounts will increase for all eligible full-time and part-time single parents to a maximum of $1,600 (up from $1,200).

For more information about the nonprofit — which has awarded more than $35 million in scholarships across the state to single parents since 1990 — contact ASPSF Communications Director Jen Para at jpara@aspsf.org or 479.318.2885.

