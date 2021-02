Advertisement

Bring your own containers this will be non-drinkable water.

Water for general usage: flushing toilets, bathing, etc…

Maud Fire Department – POC: Chief Nichols: 903-280-1166

New Boston Fire Department – POC: Chief Atkinson: 903-276-0679

DeKalb Fire Department – POC: Captain Ben Hutson: 903-277-1034

Redwater Fire Department – POC: Chief Moore: 903-276-9169

Precinct 4 Barn – Hwy 8 New Boston

