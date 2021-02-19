Macedonia-Eylau Municipal Utility District Issues Boil Notice

Advertisement

Public Notice to Boil Water

Due to the deep freeze that has impacted the entire water distribution system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system, Macedonia-Eylau Municipal Utility District PWS# 0190012, to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. This boil water notification is a precaution. A boil water notice is NOT notification that the Water System is contaminated. When an event such as a water leak occurs and the water pressure drops below 20 psi, the Utility, as a precaution to ensure public health, issues a boil water notice and collects bacteriological samples for analysis.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. This is a precaution to ensure destruction of any harmful bacteria that may have become present when water pressure dropped below 20 psi.

Macedonia-Eylau Municipal Utility District is currently trying to resolve all of the leaks and elevated storage tank issues in order to get the water pressure above 20 psi system wide. Testing to ensure that no contaminates have entered the system will begin after water pressure is restored.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

