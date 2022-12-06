Nevada-Based Demilitarization Company Will Relocate Facility; Move Headquarters to TexAmericas Center

Advertisement

TexAmericas Center (TAC), which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, has announced EnviroSafe Demil LLC (ESD) as the newest Corporate Citizen moving on to its property. As part of this relocation, ESD will bring ~$363 million in total contract values with them to TexAmericas Center and the State of Texas.

ESD is a clean technology, ammunition demilitarization company that was formerly based in the state of Nevada. However, ESD is relocating its headquarters, corporate staff, and company operations to Texarkana in a move that will represent $20-25 million in investments at TexAmericas Center. Along with moving its corporate staff, the company is also expected to add new, high technology careers in the region to handle the demilitarization of military munitions to include 20MM, artillery fuses, aircraft countermeasure flares, as well as rocket motors.

Demilitarization is the process by which munitions are deactivated, disabled, and rendered safe for final disposition. ESD’s innovative demilitarization technologies are some of the most environmentally-friendly and cost-effective ammunition demilitarization methods in the industry. ESD’s technologies and processes maximize materials recovered from munitions for clean recycling of metals and alloys.

“EnviroSafe Demil is a perfect fit at TexAmericas Center. They are innovative and strategic and represent the forward-thinking we strive for at TAC,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director and CEO of TexAmericas Center. “We’re thrilled to say, ‘Welcome to Texas.’ We’re even more excited to watch this partnership grow for the people at EnviroSafe Demil and Texarkana.”

“TexAmericas Center recognized that ESD required a specific type of property, specific safety and security protocols, as well as a certain infrastructural footprint for implementing our technologies. TAC and the State of Texas has been an absolute pleasure to work with and we look forward to maintaining a long and fruitful relationship,” said TJ Ogden, CEO and founder of EnviroSafe Demil.

“While relocating a company is always a tough decision, this is the best move for our company because TAC is a perfect fit for our company mission. We look forward to our next chapter in Texas and being a big part of the community in the region.”

The announcement to move its headquarters to Texas is the second time this year a company has done so on TexAmericas Center’s footprint. Earlier this year, Expal USA moved its headquarters from the Dallas area to Texarkana.

“We have the space, facilities, and resources that companies need to grow. We also match that with how we treat people and help them grow their business,” Norton said.

“ESD looks forward to establishing the future of the demilitarization industry, right here in the Texarkana MSA,” said President Mike Wentz. “With the commissioning of our revolutionary Energetic Activation Unit (EAU) only a few months away, and the construction of our Hybrid Burn Chamber (HBC) occurring in early 2023, ESD is solidifying itself as a clear leader in the future of the demilitarization industry.”

EnviroSafe Demil joins a cluster of energetics companies in the larger Texarkana region, including Expansion Ammunition; Day & Zimmerman; Expal USA; Gumflats Custom Imaging; and Chip McCormick Custom/Shooting Star Industries, which was acquired by Wilson Combat. Operations include weapons systems, munitions and ordinance, ammunition, and arms and related manufacturing.

In 2021, nine new businesses relocated to TexAmericas Center, showing a 17 percent increase compared to the previous year. Those new businesses brought 60 new jobs to the region. With occupancy rates over 90 percent for its move-in ready buildings, TexAmericas Center now offers build-to-suit offerings.

