Texarkana College Expands Electrical Technology & HVAC Training Programs with New Facility Opening Spring 2023

A new training facility for careers in Electrical Technology and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) is opening in Spring 2023 on the Texarkana College campus. The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center will be home to the expanded hands-on learning labs equipped with brand-new state of the art training equipment. Brandon Washington, VP of Operations and Dean of Workforce Education, said spots are filling up fast for training programs that begin in January.

“Expansion of facilities at TC allows us to now offer additional skills training in commercial and industrial electricity along with residential electricity,” said Washington. “In our region, there is a high demand for employees with technical skills and students who complete the electrical technology and HVAC programs will have a greater advantage over others without training who apply for these top-paying jobs.”

The new training site will be ready for students to occupy in Spring 2023. Students who are enrolled in the programs will have opportunities for hands-on training that is unique to our area and will benefit them in their careers.

“Students this spring will be the first class using the advanced training modules and equipment,” said Washington. “A generous contribution from the McCulloch family, owners of Wholesale Electric Company, enabled TC to expand the training and lab facilities for these two programs. TC has also benefited from grant awards through Texas Workforce Commission to purchase new training equipment that aligns with our regional employers’ needs. The expansion of this program is a win for both our regional economic development needs and for local students who complete the program.”

For more information about skills training available at TC or to enroll as a student to start classes in January, contact 903-823-3456 or visit www.texarkanacollege.edu. Financial aid and enrollment specialists are available to help students start or start over with training on a new career path.

