New CNAs Pinned at UA Hope-Texarkana

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana pinned five new nursing assistants yesterday. The UAHT Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Program provides courses of instruction and experiences that prepare students to be qualified healthcare team members. This program is taught following the Arkansas Long Term Care Facility Nursing Assistant Training Curriculum. Each student performs 90 clock hours and clinical for 24 clock hours.

The UAHT Certified Nursing Assistant Program aims to provide entry-level knowledge and skill training consistent with a Certified Nursing Assistant in Arkansas. The CNA program is available to traditional and non-traditional students. The program is also available to high school students through the UAHT Secondary Career and Technical Education Center.

Please join the UAHT family in congratulating these students on their accomplishments.

To learn more about the CNA program or to register for classes, call 870-777-5722 today.

Pictured left to right: Abigale Morse, Ana Watkins, Ermelinda Piza, Emy Resendiz, and Jacquelin Jimenez

