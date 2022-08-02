New Construction Technology Program to Begin at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer a Certificate of Proficiency and a Technical Certificate in Construction Technology beginning in the fall semester. The certificates are comprised of electrical, general tool and safety, carpentry, plumbing, and HVAC classes.

By pursuing a certificate or degree in Construction Technology, students learn about estimating projects, surveying techniques, scheduling projects, and codes and laws that apply to the industry and gain skills in managing small and large construction projects. Students also learn about construction materials and residential and commercial methods.

The Certificate of Proficiency and the Technical Certificate in Construction Technology encourage students to develop a variety of complementary skills related to the construction industry, such as project management, construction planning, materials and methods, finishing, estimating construction costs, and more. Salaries in the construction field range from $40,000 to over $60,000 per year.

Advertisement

To register for classes, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

