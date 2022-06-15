New Electromechanical Technology Degrees Available at UA Hope-Texarkana

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has added new degrees in Electromechanical Technology to the technical and industrial program offerings. The Technical Certificate and Associate of Applied Science degree in Electromechanical Technology combine the coursework of multi-craft maintenance and machining with industrial electricity to create a program that teaches students a wide variety of employable technical skills.
“Employers in our area are actively recruiting individuals with both maintenance and electrical training,” Laura Clark, Vice Chancellor for Academics, said. “Employers such as Tyson, Georgia-Pacific, and Xylem have these positions open with salary ranges from $50,000-$79,000. Electromechanical Technology jobs require skills in both electricity and maintenance/machining. Combining these programs will allow UAHT graduates to have both sets of skills upon graduation and a highly employable degree.”
Courses in the program include:
Basic Electricity
Residential Wiring
National Electric Code
Industrial Motors and Controls
Blueprint Reading
Mechanical Devices and Systems
Programmable Control Logics
Industrial and Commercial Wiring
Introduction to Machining
Hydraulics/Pneumatics
Basic Lathe Operations
Basic Knee Mill Operations
Welding
And more!
To register for classes, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.