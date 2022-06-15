New Electromechanical Technology Degrees Available at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has added new degrees in Electromechanical Technology to the technical and industrial program offerings. The Technical Certificate and Associate of Applied Science degree in Electromechanical Technology combine the coursework of multi-craft maintenance and machining with industrial electricity to create a program that teaches students a wide variety of employable technical skills.

“Employers in our area are actively recruiting individuals with both maintenance and electrical training,” Laura Clark, Vice Chancellor for Academics, said. “Employers such as Tyson, Georgia-Pacific, and Xylem have these positions open with salary ranges from $50,000-$79,000. Electromechanical Technology jobs require skills in both electricity and maintenance/machining. Combining these programs will allow UAHT graduates to have both sets of skills upon graduation and a highly employable degree.”

Courses in the program include:

Basic Electricity

Residential Wiring

National Electric Code

Industrial Motors and Controls

Blueprint Reading

Mechanical Devices and Systems

Programmable Control Logics

Industrial and Commercial Wiring

Introduction to Machining

Hydraulics/Pneumatics

Basic Lathe Operations

Basic Knee Mill Operations

Welding

And more!

To register for classes, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

