New Kennels Coming to Animal Care and Adoption Center

Last night the City Manager for Texarkana, Arkansas and the rest of the board approved the purchase of over $90,000 worth of kennels, to be purchased and built for the new Animal Care and Adoption Center. The shelter was recently given a $1million donation, and some of the donation will go towards the construction of the kennels, as well as a loan that was taken to fund construction.

Direct Animal Products in Boyd, TX will manufacture the kennels. The kennels will have glass fronts and doors which will allow animals to feel more safe and secure, rather than providing a dark and gloomy atmosphere for the adoption center.

The board also voted to condemn 17 substandard structures throughout the Texarkana, Arkansas area. The board voted unanimously to take action if the properties are not cared for by the owners. Property owners now have 30 days to get a repair or demolish permits, after which the city will proceed with demolishing the derelict properties, at a cost of $4,000 each according to the Public Works Department.