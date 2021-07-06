Texarkana Yoga Hosting One-Day Kids Workshop Saturday, July 10th

Advertisement

Jessica Gray, new owner of Texarkana Yoga, has worked diligently over the last few months to show the Texarkana Community all that Texarkana Yoga has to offer. “I have tried to cultivate an environment that welcomes and embraces everyone of all ages to feel loved, welcomed and accepted,” said Gray. “After meeting a client, Marjorie David, who is a certified yoga instructor, as well as certified in children’s yoga, I knew we had to do something for our community over the summer!”

On Saturday, July 10th Jessica and Marjorie will be holding a one-day children’s workshop for children aged 3-12. Students who join will experience personalized yoga instruction geared towards their age. After their yoga session, students will participate in arts and crafts, painting and a snack.

“Yoga is not only beneficial for adults, but incredibly beneficial for children. It can help improve memory and academic performance, behavior, reduce anxiety and even stress in children. This workshop will be a fun filled experience in play-based learning. We will have fun practicing and learning yoga, while learning meditation skills and provide games and snacks for all students,” said Gray. “We do ask that guardians stay for children aged 3-5, but those wishing to stay for all are more than welcome!” said Gray.

Anyone wishing to sign-up can RSVP to the Facebook Event page, or can call Texarkana Yoga at 903-748-3303.

Texarkana Yoga is located at 2011 Mall Dr #5, Texarkana, TX 75501