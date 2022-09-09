New Local Non-Profit to Raise Funds for the Protein Insecure at Founders Day Event

Advertisement

The Ranchers’ Table, is a new ministry, founded for the purpose of providing high-quality protein products to those in our community experiencing food insecurity. Currently, a staggering 20% of our local population does not have enough food on the table. For this reason, the Ranchers’ Table was formed in 2021 and is building a network of ranchers, food banks, butchers, and volunteers to work together to help those facing insecurity in our local region.

The founder of the Ranchers’ Table, Ed Williams, was introduced to cow herding by his dear deceased friend, Mike “Shorty” Smith. Mike shared his love and knowledge of cattle and now Ed has launched this ministry in memory of his friend and mentor.

Currently, the Ranchers’ Table is providing ground beef to several local food banks but needs more resources to continue their good work. To support the organization’s mission, they are asking for donations of livestock, land (donate or leased), volunteer time and financial donations. The Ranchers’ Table also asks for your prayers for this new nonprofit to build their own herd to meet the local demands. You can donate online at www.therancherstable.com.

To learn more about this new ministry this weekend, visit the Ranchers’ Table Chuckwagon in Atlanta, Texas as the Founder’s Day festival this Saturday, September 10, 2022. The Ranchers’ Table Chuckwagon will be parked on Hiram Street (on McClure’s empty lot) serving homemade peach and apple cobbler for $5.00, and if you would like to add Blue Bell ice cream it is only $1.00 more.

Online donations are appreciated and can be made at www.therancherstable.com or mail a check to Ranchers’ Table, P.O. Box 7755, Texarkana, TX 75505-7755. For more information contact Leigh Davis at 903-748-7000 or Rita Smith Vazquez at 903-277-5256.

