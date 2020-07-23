New Seafood Restaurant Coming to Hopkins Icehouse

Advertisement

Hopkins Icehouse on Gibson Lane will soon be closing to make way for a new seafood restaurant coming to Texarkana.

In a deal brokered by Reynolds Realty the current owners will still own the building and lease it to the new restaurant operators.

Advertisement

Hopkins Icehouse will continue to operate until the new restaurant is ready to go in mid September. Some Hopkins employees will also continue to be employed by the new restaurant.

The downtown location of Hopkins will continue to operate as normal.

