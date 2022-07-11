New shredding service creates meaningful job opportunities for people with developmental disabilities

Advertisement

Cory Gray loves his job. When he is not reading his Scout Manual or cooking, you can find him working at Shred-It TXK, a division of Opportunities, Inc.

“I work hard and like doing that because I am able to get the job done and work as a team”, said Cory.

Businesses, non-profit organizations, medical offices or any individual who wants to get rid of paper with confidential information, like tax documents, can benefit from using this service. Shred-It TXK has met the rigorous requirements of the NAID AAA Certification program and demonstrated through announced and unannounced audits that its security processes, procedures, systems, equipment, and training meet the standards of care required by all known data protection regulations.

Advertisement

As a vocational component of Opportunities, Inc., adults with disabilities working at Shred-It TXK will earn a fair and prevailing wage while learning skills necessary to help them live a productive life.

“Cory, Eddie, and Willie are paving the way for their peers. Its success will be their success and open the door for so many,” said Ken Lamon, Director of Business Enterprises at Opportunities, Inc.

Opportunities, Inc.’s Shred-It TXK employs people with various developmental disabilities like down syndrome and autism.



Shred It TXK is located at 6101 N. State Line (in the Senior Day Building at Opportunities, Inc.) and is open from 7:30 am – 4:00 pm Monday-Friday. Drop offs after 4:00 can be scheduled by calling the office.

For more information, contact Ken Lamon by email at klamon@oppinc.org or by phone at 903.791.2286. Thank you for supporting individuals with Disabilities!

